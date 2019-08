A nice stretch of weather from now into the weekend! As a strong ridge of high pressure rolls by just north of us, we'll see lots of sunshine return to the forecast. Friday brings in mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds from time to time, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to be on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 70s, and upper 60s to near 70 around the lake and bay.

Tonight will be another gorgeous evening for the first week of high school football! Cool temperatures out there at gametime with a temperature in the mid 60s (bring a sweatshirt and blanket!) Mostly clear skies take us through the night with overnight lows falling again to the 40s and 50s.