The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies remain clear for most of tonight, before some increasing clouds late. Temps tonight will hover in the low 20s, cooler up north.

Temps warm up for tomorrow into the low 40s! Southerly wind is keeping us relatively warmer into this weekend. Skies will stay mostly sunny for tomorrow, before cloud cover increases, and spotty rain chances enter the forecast for the holiday.

Thursday AM remains mostly dry, with a few spotty, scattered showers. Rain chances will increases into the afternoon, with the primary rain chance being late Thursday night.