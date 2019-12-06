Warming up for the weekend

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

How about some sunshine to wrap up this work week? That’s what you’ll get on this Friday as morning clouds break up, leaving us a glance at some sunshine. Temperatures will reach the lower 30s for the afternoon, just a bit cooler than yesterday.

There is a chance for snow tonight, not for everyone. Most communities will see increasing clouds, while areas north of Oconto will have a chance for light snow or flurries after midnight until early Saturday morning. The snow accumulation potential will be a dusting to an inch. Under cloudy skies, low temperatures will drop to 18 degrees.

Tomorrow, that light snow chance up north will taper off early. We’ll see plenty of clouds around for the day, but if you’re south of Appleton it will be partly sunny. The high is warmer for Saturday around 35 degrees.

Sunday will bring us an overcast sky. There is no guarantee for rain, but it’s possible some pockets of light showers or drizzle may fall from those clouds. Otherwise, it will be warm! The high is 40 degrees.

Snow becomes likely again late Sunday into Monday afternoon where there will be a good chance for another layer of snow, and some slick travel early next week.

Very cold air arrives behind this snowy system into early next week, and you’ll really notice it around Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The highs for midweek will only be in the single digits!