Warming up Friday, some areas will need the shovel this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Look for a mix of clouds and stars across the area this evening and tonight. It’ll be another chilly night with lows cooling back into the single digits to lower teens with a light wind.

We’ll be wrapping up the work week with high temperatures back closer to average in the mid to upper 20s. It’ll come with a light east wind under a mix of sun and clouds.

Other than a flurry or two, Saturday will be a dry day with a cloudy sky. A storm system is forecast to pass well to our south Saturday night and Sunday which will bring at least a chance for light snow for much of the area.

Two computer models continue to show the highest likelihood of 3″ or more of snow across southern Wisconsin. We will be watching for some lake enhancement along the lakeshore which could lead to higher totals for those communities along the lake.

Euro Model

GFS Model



Snow showers will exit by Monday with a return of partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s. Most of next week is looking mild with highs in the 30s. A storm system could bring a mix of rain and snow showers to the state late next week with highs still mild in the middle 30s.