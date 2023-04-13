The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a day! We have had another day of smashing record high temps. Our old record high was 78 degrees set back in 1938 and we hit highs in the low to mid 80s. Our normal first day to see an average high temp at 80 degrees is June 28, so we are well above normal.

The warmth, dry air, windy conditions, and dry grass/brush left over from winter are still keeping things ripe for grass fires to spark. We are in another red flag warning from now until 8pm tonight. Avoid all outdoor fire usage, including bonfires, grills, and any metal that can spark over the next few days with temps staying in the upper 70s/low 80s through Saturday!

We stay dry with mostly clear skies tonight and into tomorrow morning thanks to high pressure. By tomorrow evening, an area of low pressure will begin to move in from the south and west bringing increasing cloud cover late on Friday.

Saturday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and I think by the late morning/early afternoon, we start to see showers move in. Expect heavier rain and thunderstorms by late in the evening on Saturday.

Sunday starts off with rain and showers until late when we see temps drop, and we make the transition from rain to snow.

Moderate snow showers are in the forecast for the entire day Monday, and temps drop into the 40s.

Early flurries linger into Tuesday morning before we dry out with more April-like temps on the way in the rest of next week.