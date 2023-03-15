The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today begins mostly clear, but a low-pressure system to our north will bring increasing cloud cover to our area. We will be partly sunny by the lunch hour, and then mostly cloudy by tonight. This system will also bring a weak disturbance to our area this evening. Expect just some passing sprinkles further north this evening, tonight, and even overnight.

Winds last night turned out of the southwest, and we began to pull in warmer air. Gusts today could reach up to 25 mph, but winds are staying out of the south/southwest, so we will continue to usher in much warmer air. High temps across the Fox Cities will top out around 43 degrees.

We begin tomorrow dry and mostly cloudy. Into the late morning tomorrow, our next system enters from the southwest bringing widespread rain or even a thunderstorm from about 10 am-4 pm. In that time period, rain accumulations are between a tenth – a quarter of an inch. Following that time period, a cold front moves through dropping temps very quickly, and we immediately make the switch from rain to snow. The heaviest snowfall period will be overnight Thursday into Friday. After that, most of us will dry out with a few passing light snow showers on Friday, whereas further to our north will see wet snow into Friday night.

Areas north of us will be in a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Friday evening.

That cold front will keep much colder air in the forecast for this weekend before we feel the warmup return just in time for the official start of Spring.