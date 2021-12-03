Watching a rain/snow chance this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Snow showers are mainly focused south waking up this morning. Spotty snow should linger in the morning hours. Midday there will be a few flurries and sprinkles to watch before mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

Tonight: Clouds decrease a little bit more resulting in partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

This Weekend: Clouds will increase gradually throughout Saturday. Highs in the mid-30s. Snow showers or a wintry mix will arrive Sunday in the early morning hours. A rain/snow dividing line will set up across Northeast Wisconsin and move northward.

Right now with the current track, I think that the rain/snow line will prevent us from picking up to much. Likely, an inch or less for the Fox Cities, 1″ to 3″ in northern sections of the viewing area, and 3″ to 6″ for northern portions of the state.