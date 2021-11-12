Watching for snowflakes this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few areas of spotty mixed precipitation will exit early on. Mostly cloudy skies then linger through the overnight hours. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

Tomorrow: Chilly and breezy. Winds could be gusting to around 25 mph out of the west-northwest. Some spots of sun through the day before clouds build in the evening. High temperatures right around 40 degrees.

Saturday Night into Sunday: Light snow showers will likely arrive after 10 pm on Saturday and linger into early portions of Sunday. Right now it is looking like some of us will be getting a slushy inch or two of snow from the quick-moving system.