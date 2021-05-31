Watching storm chances late on Memorial Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: The morning will start off with mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s. Midday some sunshine will work into the region with highs in the low to mid 70s. That sun could provide fuel for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Right now it is looking like the first areas that could see rain will be in the Northwoods mid-afternoon. Dinnertime will be the best chance of rain in the Fox Valley. Rain exit roughly an hour or two after sunset. Overall severe threat is low.





Tonight: Showers and storms will likely end before 10 p.m. for areas to the south and along the lakeshore. Mostly clear skies then work in for the overnight hours. Low temperatures around 50 degrees.

Rest of the week: It will be dry and warm! Besides an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, sunny skies will become a regular. Temperatures will be in the 70s to start the week, upper 80s to end the week.