Watching storm chances late on Memorial Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: The morning will start off with mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s. Midday some sunshine will work into the region with highs in the low to mid 70s. That sun could provide fuel for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Right now it is looking like the first areas that could see rain will be in the Northwoods mid-afternoon. Dinnertime will be the best chance of rain in the Fox Valley. Rain exit roughly an hour or two after sunset. Overall severe threat is low.

Tonight: Showers and storms will likely end before 10 p.m. for areas to the south and along the lakeshore. Mostly clear skies then work in for the overnight hours. Low temperatures around 50 degrees.

Rest of the week: It will be dry and warm! Besides an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, sunny skies will become a regular. Temperatures will be in the 70s to start the week, upper 80s to end the week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

More Weather