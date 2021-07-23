Watching storms early Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Almost everyone will remain dry across the viewing area. We will be watching for storms developing in the early morning hours along a cold front for areas across the Northwoods.

The best viewing time for the Full Buck Moon will be early on in the night ahead of increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be warm in low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms move in most areas in Northeast Wisconsin in the morning. Arrival time will likely be between 8 and 11 am for Green Bay and the Fox Cities. By the time we get to the middle of the afternoon, storm chances drastically decrease.

However, there could be one stray storm left behind with more sun in the evening. Overall, the severe threat is low with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points very humid, near 70.

Sunday/Next Week: Sunny skies will be in the region for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with dew points in the 60s and 70s making it feel sticky. Small storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday before we get a little break from the humidity mid-week.