We trade snow for sunshine to start the week

After a snowy Sunday, we will welcome bright sunshine back to NE WI on Monday. Over all not a bad early February day with highs in the mid/upper 20s.

Here’s a look at some of the snow reports from Sunday’s snow.

Partly sunny conditions for Tuesday with a high of 30 degrees.

The next chance of snow will be Wednesday night along an arctic cold front – and behind that front will be COLD WEATHER returning. Highs will be in the teens for the afternoon on Thursday and Friday with overnight lows below zero!