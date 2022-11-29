From Storm Team 5…

It was certainly was a dreary and gloomy day for us on Tuesday. We were able to manage highs in the mid/upper 40s though — thanks to a strong south wind gusting over 30 mph. A powerful storm system is tracking to our NW and is helping to bring in the push of mild air ahead of a sharp cold front.

Just to our west, an early season snowstorm brought in 4-6″ of snow through the Twin Cities into NW WI and the western U.P.

Tonight, we’ll keep rain in the forecast for the evening, then as cold air rushes in behind a front, some of that rain will briefly change over to snow. The Antigo area could see around an inch or a little more. The rest of the area will see little or no accumulation. Winds will crank up big time where overnight gusts could top 35 miles per hour.

Windy and much colder on Wednesday. Winds from the west/northwest could go as high as 40 or 45 miles per hour! The high is 28 degrees with colder wind chills that may be in the single digits and teens at times.