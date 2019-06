Skies will be partly cloudy through the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s and light winds.

Look for a warmer and sunnier day on Monday as highs reach for the lower 70s. Average highs this time of the year should be in the middle 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s followed by some cooler weather with temperatures in the upper 60s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy conditions.