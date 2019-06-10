A lingering shower early Monday Video

From Storm Team 5...

A cold front will move through late tonight which will keep the chance of rain showers in the forecast through the overnight. Lows will be in the 50s with winds turning out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.

A breezy day is expected on Monday with rain coming to an end early in the day. Some sunshine will return by the afternoon with highs near 74.

Another chance for spotty rain showers enters the forecast on Tuesday, but Tuesday will be the warmest day for the next week with highs in the upper 70s.

A strong cold front will work to drive our temperatures down for mid-week, and big in widespread rain showers to the area on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get the low 60s.

Thursday brings just a spotty pop-up shower chance with highs in the mid 60s.

Right now, I'm holding Friday dry and Saturday dry with highs in the lower 70s. The next shot at some showers and t-storms will be Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe