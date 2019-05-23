A mild Memorial Day weekend

From Storm Team 5...

A nice day for Thursday! We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds out there, but winds will be breezy out of the west from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will make it into the mid and upper 60s for most, just a touch cooler to the north. The ONLY chance for rain will be in the northwoods with a few spotty showers later in the day.

Tonight, you can expect partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds overnight. Low temperatures fall to 48 degrees.

Friday will bring plenty of clouds and an increasing chance for rain. We'll have some showers scattered through the morning, followed by a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Severe weather is NOT anticipated. Temperatures will also be a little cooler with a high near 60.

Saturday will bring clouds in the morning, and some afternoon sunshine. There may also be a spotty shower, but most locations should be dry. IT GETS VERY MILD in the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

A little cooler Sunday, but you can expect mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be comfortable in the low 70s.

Memorial Day on Monday will bring partly sunny skies in the morning, followed by a chance for showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures drop a bit with a high of 62 degrees.

More showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.