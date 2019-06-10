Another June cool down looming

From Storm Team 5...

Monday brought the passage of a weak cold front along with strong wind gusts. Northwest winds gusted over 30 mph for many locations. With a nice mix of sun and clouds, temperatures made it into the low and mid 70s for all locations in NE WI.

Monday night will bring in a few isolated showers and t-storms as another cold front approaches the area from the northwest. We are not expecting severe weather, but there could be an isolated shower or t-storm around in the 8 PM to 11 PM window this evening. Quiet weather with partly cloudy skies will prevail the rest of the night with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be a less windy day, with partly sunny skies through out much of the day. Another, much stronger cold front will pass through late in the day, which means another chance for evening showers and a few t-storms will return. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s, and likely be the warmest day for the next 10+ days!

Plan on rain showers with embedded t-storms on Wednesday. Temperatures take a dive, only making it into the low 60s.

The cool weather for mid June will continue through the rest of the week with 60s expected for both Thursday and Friday. Also, more rain chances will linger both Thursday and Friday. In fact, the next completely dry day doesn't look to arrive until Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe