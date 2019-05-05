Elevated fire danger, storms Sunday

A mostly sunny and mild start to Sunday will give way to a cold front that is expected to move through this afternoon. Along that front there will be scattered showers and storms across the area. No severe weather is expected. Ahead of the front winds will be a little breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph creating an elevated fire danger across much of the area. Highs away from the lake will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with a few spotty showers and lows in the 40s.

There could once again be a few rain showers on Monday with highs back in the 50s. Better rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.