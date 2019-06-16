Father's Day forecast

Rain showers Sunday morning will eventually come to an end through the afternoon with a little sunshine making a return late in the day. The sun will likely return earlier in the afternoon across the Northwoods where highs will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s. Across the rest of the area we will have highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a breezy northeast wind.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with temperatures in the lower 70s. Small rain chances enter the forecast again on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs mainly in the lower 70s.