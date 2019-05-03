Friday forecast 5/3 Video

From Storm Team 5...

A nicer day for Friday, although we will have some patchy fog to deal with ealry on! Friday will bring a better chance for sunshine, and warmer temps! Highs bump up to 57 degrees.

Saturday, mostly sunny skies can be expected and a high of 66 degrees. It will be the nicest day of the week, and the nicest day for a long time...so enjoy it.

Sunday, more clouds will roll in along a cold front, and along boundary is a chance for scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to wrap up the weekend.

Monday will be dry again, but another system brings widespread rain chances back for Tuesday and Wednesday.