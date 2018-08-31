Friday Morning Video Forecast 8-31 Video

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Good Friday morning folks! A mixture of sun & clouds can be anticipated here to wrap up the workweek. Humidity starts to pick up the pace this afternoon as actual thermometer readings head for the upper 70s to near 80 degrees from Green Bay to the Fox Cities. The Lakeshore stays a bit cooler in the lower 70s. South to southeast winds are to be breezy today at close to 15 mph, windier along the Lakeshore.

Though a stray afternoon shower or thundershower is not impossible for someone, the odds of any daylight period wet weather are very low.

Tonight we keep it partly cloudy for a number of hours this evening before clouds increase leading to a new round of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday. A half-inch to an inch of additional rainfall is expected by late morning tomorrow.

Any wet weather exits by mid-late morning Saturday leaving clouds and likely a few breaks for sunshine into the afternoon allowing for the mercury to head back to around 80 degrees. Expect humidity to be quite high tomorrow. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be out and about yet again by later tomorrow afternoon and into the evening, especially south of Green Bay. Coverage is to be limited, however.

Sunday offers up mostly cloudy skies and a new risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we go along throughout the day. It will not be raining at all times on Sunday but certainly we will need to track the potential for some heavier downpours. Highs on the back half of the weekend reach their peak in the upper 70s.

Monday also appears to go mostly cloudy with readings headed for the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms again will likely be around particularly during the afternoon and evening time frame. Additional locally heavy downpours will be possible.

The forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday continues to bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon periods. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies look to be with us accompanied by readings ranging from the the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Expect humidity to be cranked up for the next week or so across Northeast Wisconsin. Additional flooding will need to be monitored in the days ahead for all sections within the Badger state.