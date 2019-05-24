Holiday weekend forecast

From Storm Team...

Some showers Friday. We'll have clouds and scattered showers moving in through the morning hours, but it does not appear to be an all-day rain. Expect some dry time this afternoon with overcast skies, and temperatures in the low and mid 50s.

This evening, we'll have a chance for a few developing thunderstorms favoring the southern sections of the area, some that could produce hail and gusty winds. Temperatures overnight will stay steady, if not rise overnight through the 50s.

Saturday will be a great day. We'll have some morning clouds, followed by increasing sunshine through the day. Winds will be out of the southwest, a little breezy, but that wind will help crank up the temperatures into the 80s in the afternoon!

More sunshine expected on Sunday, but it will be a bit cooler. We'll have comfortable afternoon temps in the low 70s.

Monday is Memorial Day, and it's looking wet. We'll have showers develop through the later morning, and continue with rain into the second of of the day. Temperatures will be cool, in the low 60s for highs.