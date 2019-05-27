Memorial Day Forecast

Clouds will increase through the overight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Memorial Day will begin dry under cloudy skies, but rain showers will move in through the afternoon and continue into Monday night. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Highs will likely be stuck in the 50s for most areas with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

Skies will remain cloudy on Tuesday with spotty rain showers possible again on Wednesday.