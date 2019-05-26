Memorial Day rain chance

Mid to high level clouds early Sunday morning will begin to move out of the area and give way to more sunshine for the second half of the day. Highs will be a little bit cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s with lighter northeast winds.

Clouds will begin to increase tonight with lows in the 40s.

Memorial Day will begin dry, but rain showers will move into the area by the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. It will be a cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.