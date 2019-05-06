Monday Evening Forecast

Skies will be partly cloudy through the overnight with lows in the 30s. There could be a few rain showers that pass to our south.

A fairly nice day is forecast on Tuesday with plenty of sun. Highs will be a few degrees below average for this time of the year in the mid to upper 50s. Areas near Lake Michigan will likely only make it into the upper 40s.

Our next storm system brings rain back into the area by late Wednesday. Heavy rain could fall across the area Wednesday night and Thursday with high temperatures during this time only in the 40s.