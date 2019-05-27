Monday Evening Forecast

Steady rain showers will continue through the evening and early overight with much of the rain coming to an end by early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.

Areas of fog will be possible early Tuesday morning with cloudy skies for much of the day and highs in the 50s near the lake with 60s elsewhere.

Another round of rain will arrive with isolated showers on Wednesday before more showers and storms arrive late in the week and into the upcoming weekend.