Rainy start to the day

From Storm Team 5...

A cold front sliding in this morning will bring some morning showers up until around 10am. Behind the front will be some breaks for afternoon and evening sunshine. Highs will be much cooler than this weekend, getting to the mid and upper 50s.

UMBRELLA HANDY TODAY. A Monday cold front brings a few showers through the late morning. Behind the front will be some partial clearing for some sun.



Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with overnight lows to near 38 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a nice day. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be on the cooler side, around 56 degrees.

Weather turns soggy again Wednesday. Soaking rainfall will return with an approaching system, which will also bring cooler temperatures. We'll only take highs to 48 degrees.

Thursday will also feature some showers from the same system. Temperatures stay cool with a high near 47 degrees.

Dry weather returns Friday, taking on partly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees.