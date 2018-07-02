Sunday Evening Video Forecast 7/1

From Storm Team 5...

Cold front cut through the humid afternoon air, firing up a line of severe storms. 33 storm reports came into the National Weather Service in total. There were three separate tornado warnings issued from radar indicated rotation in the clouds, the good news, no reported tornados or funnel clouds on the ground.

Tonight, the showers move eastward with the front, leaving partly cloudy skies and dry weather overhead. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s, comfortable before early tomorrow morning.

Monday will stay hot, but slightly less humid. Expect sunshine to come out in full force, and that will bump the temperatures well into the 80s once again.

Tuesday is almost a repeat forecast from Monday. More heat, more sunshine.

4th of July will fall on Wednesday, and it comes with a return of oppressive humidity. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s, feeling more like the 100s when you factor in that humidity. Keep an eye on the forecast as we will have a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms later in the day.

A better chance for rain arrives Thursday along a cold front, but before it's arrival, our temperatures will be in the 90s. The front will also bring some showers and storms scattered about through the day.

We turn a little cooler Friday and Saturday with highs just above normal in the lower 80s. Expecting a beautiful weekend coming about as high pressure takes over and keeps the area dry and sunny.