Sunday morning forecast

Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day with scattered rain showers into the afternoon. Highs away from the lake will be in the 60s for most areas with an east wind.

A cold front will move through late tonight which will keep the chance of rain showers in the forecast through the overnight. Lows will be in the 50s with winds turning out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.

A breezy day is expected on Monday with rain coming to an end early in the day. Some sunshine will return by the afternoon with highs near 70. Another chance for spotty rain showers enters the forecast on Tuesday.