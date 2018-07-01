Sunday Morning Video Forecast 7/1

From Storm Team 5...

Welcome to July! We start the first week of the new month where June left off - hot and humid!

For today, expect temperatures a little cooler than Saturday, but still in the middle to upper 80s for highs. With the humidity, it will be feeling more like the 90s.

Cold front slides in this afternoon and evening, kicking up some showers and thunderstorms as it moves through northeast Wisconsin. We'll have a window between noon and 7pm where some of those storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rainfall. Keep a close eye on the weather, and make sure you are staying updated especially if you have outdoor plans!

Tonight, the showers move eastward with the front, leaving partly cloudy skies and dry weather overhead. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s, comfortable before early tomorrow morning.

Monday will stay hot, but slightly less humid. Expect sunshine to come out in full force, and that will bump the temperatures well into the 80s once again.

Tuesday is almost a repeat forecast from Monday. More heat, more sunshine.

4th of July will fall on Wednesday, and it comes with a return of oppressive humidity. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, feeling more like the 100s when you factor in that humidity. Keep an eye on the forecast as we will have a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorms later in the day.

A better chance for rain arrives Thursday along a cold front, but before it's arrival, our temperatures will be in the 90s. The front will also bring some showers and storms scattered about through the day.

We turn a little cooler Friday and Saturday with highs just above normal in the lower 80s. Expecting a beautiful weekend coming about as high pressure takes over and keeps the area dry and sunny.