Thursday Morning Video Forecast 11/1

COOLER AIR RETURNS TODAY! The first day of November will bring in a mix of sunshine and clouds across northeast Wisconsin, but temperatures dropping down into the mid and upper 40s for highs. Northeast winds will be light at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are anticipated with overnight lows dropping to about 30 degrees, a few 20s north.

Tomorrow brings partly sunny skies but even cooler air. High temperatures will be near 45 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy skies out there and highs still in the middle to upper 40s. Later in the day, an approaching system will bring the chance for a few showers. Most communities will see a chance for rain, while northwoods sections could see some snow showers mixing in overnight.

Sunday, rain is likely everywhere as temperatures increase to around 50 degrees. Winds will also become breezy.

Monday looks dry for the first half of the day, while the second half will welcome another system that will bring more rain to the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers and some flurries can be expected into Tuesday. Highs near 50 degrees.

Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures again with mostly clouds skies. A few stray showers may also hang around from the Tuesday system. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s.