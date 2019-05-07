Tuesday forecast 5/7 Video

From Storm Team 5...

Tuesday will be a nice day. You better enjoy it because what we have coming later on Wednesday into Thursday is not going to be fun. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be on the cooler side, around 56 degrees.

Weather turns soggy again Wednesday. Soaking rainfall will return with an approaching system, which will also bring cooler temperatures. We'll only take highs to 45 degrees. The heaviest rain will be Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. 1-2" of rain is likely.

Thursday will also feature some showers from the same system. Temperatures stay cool with a high near 47 degrees.

Dry weather returns Friday, taking on partly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees.

The weekend will not be a washout but a spotty shower could find you both weekend days. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.