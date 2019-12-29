Rain threat doesn’t stop Shawano ice fishers

SHAWANO, Wis. It’s expected our area will probably see enough rain to affect conditions for ice-fishing.

So how are anglers preparing at one of northeastern Wisconsin’s most popular ice fishing spots?

Even with expected rainy conditions Shawano Lake is still a golden spot for ice fishing, ATV-riders and snowmobilers.

The DNR warns ice fishers that “safe ice fishing conditions does not exist” because the ice strength varies in different areas of the same body of water.

If you decide to brave the ice after adverse weather conditions, you should contact a local expert.

Bret Hacker has been ice fishing in Shawano Lake for over 35 years. He says, “Contact your bait shop dealers, because they are very familiar with local weather conditions. When ice fishers head out, they report back to bait stores and fishing clubs about how much ice they’ve measured from point A to point B.”

The DNR says look for clear ice, which is generally stronger than ice with snow on it or bubbles in it and they also warn, you should never ice fish alone.