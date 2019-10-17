Weather service issues winter forecast

SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New […]

The National Weather Service (technically the Climate Prediction Center which is a part of NOAA) issued its seasonal outlook for the coming winter.

So far, 2019 has been the wettest year ever on record in Green Bay. We set this record in early October and we still have almost 2.5 months left in the year!

This wet and active pattern is not expected to let up anytime soon so it makes sense that the PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS is above average.

Precipitation outlook for Winter 2019-2020.

Temperatures are expected to be near average, meaning some warm periods and cold shots of air, which is very common for northeast Wisconsin winters.

Temperature outlook for Winter 2019-2020.

Everywhere outside the upper midwest looks to be warmer than average.

Temperature outlook for Winter 2019-2020.

So putting the two parts of the forecast together – near-average temperatures with above-average precipitation – snow lovers could be in for a treat.

For those not a fan of winter, better get some patience, it looks like it will be a long one.