Thursday 5:00 p.m. Update

A strong storm system will continue to impact the state of Wisconsin Thursday night and Friday. Light snow will favor eastern locations of the state through the night as winds increase with gusts to 40 mph leading to blowing and drifting snow.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the entire area until Saturday morning.