From Storm Team 5…

Overnight, look for clouds to thicken up again as out next system approaches.

Rain and breezy conditions will kick off our Wednesday and we will see a few rounds of showers throughout the day, with rain tapering by the start of our Wednesday evening. Rain amounts look low, around a quarter to a half inch likely. Highs tomorrow return to the mid 40s before dipping down into the mid 30s again overnight.

After a rainy Wednesday, look for a nice end to the week, with mostly sunny conditions expected for Thursday. I’m keeping my eye on a passing flurry Friday, but most should stay dry.