Skies will become partly cloudy today with highs away from the lake in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the norheast at 5-10 mph.

Light rain showers will come to an end early this evening with lows in the 50s.

Dry weather is in the forecast Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 70s. We will have more chances for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday with temperatures close to 80 late in the weekend.