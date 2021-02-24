Wednesday morning showers, but mild temps remain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads may be a little slick for areas north of Green Bay early on as some communities have a new layer snow, plus air temps around or below the freezing mark could bring spotty areas of black ice. Many, though, will not have a slick morning commute.

Grey and mild to kick off our Wednesday, those clouds still may bring some light rain, drizzle or snow showers as the final batch of showers from this system swings through. Much better weather comes back this afternoon as some sunshine returns. It will be breezy with a highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This evening will be clear with only a few clouds returning overnight. Any snow that melts off this afternoon will refreeze as ice tonight when low temps drop into the teens to around 20 degrees.

More clouds return tomorrow for partially sunny conditions, but a weak disturbance may drop down some stray flurries. This will not be an accumulating snow. The high is set to hit 36 degrees.