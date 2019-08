Wednesday Video Forecast: 5/22/2019

Winds continue to be on the breezy side for today out of the west from 15 to as high as 30 miles per hour. On radar, we may pick up on a few stray showers north, otherwise it will be a cloudy day. Temperatures will be FEELING LIKE FALL again! Highs only approach the upper 60s and low 70s.

You'll see clouds clear out by this evening, then stay mostly clear overnight. Winds will drop a bit, and so will temperatures with lows down into the bottom half of the 50s.