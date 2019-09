Wednesday Video Forecast: 6/5/2019

A few showers and thunderstorms will work through the southern half of the state for the morning, but it will likely dry out as soon as the afternoon hits. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies later in the day.

Did you miss summer? It returns in a BIG way today. Breezy southwest winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour will crank up the heat and humidity. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80s across the vast majority of the area.