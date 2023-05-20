The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This is shaping up to be the most beautiful week we’ve seen all year, and certainly an appropriate time as we approach the unofficial start of summer!

High pressure slid in today and kicked the cloudy skies from yesterday out. There is an area of low pressure way up to our north in Canada, but aside from maybe a passing cloud or two tonight, we will keep the clear skies and mild air. Go outside!!!

We stay dry again tomorrow, with lots of sunshine to begin your Sunday! We keep clear skies until tomorrow afternoon when that Canadian low pressure system to our north will provide more cloud cover. I think we will stay dry with MAYBE a very low chance of some sprinkles passing through the Northwoods.

Enjoy this awesome week!