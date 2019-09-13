Weekend brings another chance for rain

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

We’ll keep a breezy around Friday evening out of the west from 10 to 20 miles per hour, but skies should remain dry outside of a few sprinkles. A long awaited full “Harvest” moon will be out tonight, and you should get a good view of it with thinning cloud deck overnight.

Saturday brings a nice day! Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s – winds will back off, and skies mostly sunny throughout the day. Clouds return into the afternoon and evening ahead of a spotty thunderstorm chance. Overnight showers and storms will continue before Sunday morning.

Sunday may also see an isolated shower mainly for the morning. Otherwise, it’s clouds for the first half, and partly sunny skies later on. Temperatures will be warmer as the readings touch 76 degrees later in the day. You may also feel a little humidity returning later in the day!

A fully dry day anticipated for Monday with partly sunny skies and highs around 74 degrees.

Warmer weather in for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 77 degrees.