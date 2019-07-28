Weekend ends with showers and storms

A few showers and storms this evening mainly south of Fond du Lac will come to an end through the overnight. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 60s.

A dry start to Sunday will give way to showers and storms late in the day. The storms are not expected to be severe. It will be a warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain showers will linger into the morning on Monday with drier weather then making a return on Tuesday. It will be less humid beginning on Tuesday as well which will continue through the rest of the work week. High temperatures during the mid and late portions of the week will be near average in the upper 70s and low 80s.