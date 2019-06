A line of storms continues to work down to the southern portion of the state through this morning. Eventually, skies will start to dry out for Friday, followed by emerging sunshine later in the day with only a SMALL CHANCE for an isolated shower by the afternoon. It will be muggy again with a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Tonight, a humid evening with just feature a few clouds but it will be dry. Overnight with clearing skies and calm winds, some late night fog will begin to develop.