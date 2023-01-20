From Storm Team 5…

After an active week of weather, things settle down now for us. Unfortunately, the clouds will be stubborn again and you’ll feel the chill in the air again.



Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid/upper 20s — with high pressure gliding overhead the winds will by on the light side.

A weak system clips southern WI on Saturday night which could be good for a few flurries into early Sunday am, but other than reinforcing cloud cover, we will not see much in terms of snowfall.

Sunday will be a cloudy day to start with some hopes of breaking up the cloud deck in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s.