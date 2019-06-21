Weekend forecast turns wet

From Storm Team 5…

Friday marks the start of summer, and the longest day of the year in terms of daylight! 5:08am sunrise – 8:41pm sunset.

You’ll see some morning sunshine followed by some increasing clouds which will dim or even block than sun at times in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s again, but cooler by the lake in the 60s with an ENE wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, expect at least a few clouds – and our computer models point out at least the chance for a few showers this evening in our far southern communities. Northwoods should be completely dry. Expect lows to drop back to the bottom half of the 50s.

Saturday will turn out to be a nice day as we have a mix of sun and clouds out there into the afternoon. Temperatures will be pretty similar to Friday with highs around 75 degrees. Rain chances return late at night.

Sunday, there is a good chance for some morning and afternoon thunderstorms. Some could be on the stronger side, and Storm Team 5 will be tracking that for you. Temperatures will drop a little with rain in the forecast as highs move to 73 degrees.

Monday, expect more rain as this system churns out more showers and clouds. Temperatures will stay a little cooler with a high of 74.

Dry weather returns Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees!

We keep the summer heat around for Wednesday as mostly sunny skies return. That sun will help to warm us to 85 degrees in the afternoon.

Thursday, there is a chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms with highs around 83 degrees.