The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds out there on Friday, but it looks like the sun will be able to poke through the clouds from time to time during the day. Southeast winds will pick up from 10 to 25 miles per hour, keeping lakeshore temps around 50 degrees. The rest of the area will increase to the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon.

Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with a mild low of 44 degrees. Eventually, there will be a chance for late night showers moving in well after dark.

Saturday will also have showers and possibly some thunderstorms. The rain will shift into the state in bands, so plan on off/on showers rather than an all day rain. Winds go up big time as southeast gusts range from 20 to 35 miles per hour. The high is 53 degrees.

54 degrees on Sunday. Cloudy skies and holding onto a rain chance for a select few spots as the center of low pressure moves overhead. It will remain breezy, but not as windy as Saturday.