Weekend rain not looking as robust

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Back to the high summer heat and humidity for Friday as skies will show plenty of sun with some fair weather clouds. High temperatures get to the upper 80s, with upper 70s to near 80 degree highs by Lake Michigan. SE winds go onshore from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Nothing to worry about tonight – just increasing clouds under a warm and humid night. The low will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Saturday will bring a rain chance along a cold front as it moves in from west to east. The window is from 6am to 3pm for a shower or thunderstorm, but new data in suggests that the rain will not be as widespread so there is a chance some communities may miss the showers. The high is 84 degrees. Plan on a muggy day with decreasing humidity at night behind the front.

Gorgeous weather outside on Sunday with lots of sunshine and low humidity. The high is 77 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port, Appleton West grab season-opening wins Thursday

Appleton East looks to keep building on recent success

Appleton North ready for big test to open season

Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season

Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Luxemburg - Casco Football

More Weather