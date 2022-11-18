The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Starting off this morning with light snow and flurries, not a bunch of snow, but maybe enough to coat some untreated roads and sidewalks. More flurries could fall Friday afternoon. Chilly winds from the west will be around 10 to 25 miles per hour, holding temps steady in the mid and upper 20s, wind chills in the teens.

Plan on a cold Friday night. Wind chills drop into the single digits and the overnight air temperature set to be around 16 degrees. Some stray flurries possible.

Hunters, get ready for more tracking snow to develop along a cold front on Saturday. The wind will be westerly from 15 to 30 miles per hour with a high around 24 degrees! Daytime wind chills will vary from the single digits and teens, and the Saturday night/Sunday morning wind chills are going to drop below zero!

Sunday will continue to be chilly with a breezy. The high is 27 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.