Weekend starts frosty but not for long

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A FROST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF NE WI into early Saturday. Be sure to cover up or bring in tender plants and flowers tonight.

Tonight the high pressure system overhead shifts to our east which will shift the wind to the southeast. Frost once again possible overnight for areas north and west of the Fox Cities. Low temperatures drop into the 30s for many, 40s along the lakeshore.

The shift in winds keeps the temperatures slightly warmer in the low 60s for Saturday. Sunshine lasts throughout the weekend.

Game day for the Packers on Sunday is looking to be a good one. Temperatures climb close to 70 with abundant sunshine. You will notice more in the way of smoky hazy skies returning as wildfire smoke that is draped over much of the lower 48 will blow in thanks to more of a westerly wind.

Dry stretch continues through most of next week. Temperatures will remain on the rise and will peak near 80 by Wednesday.

Fall officially begins at 8:22 am on Tuesday.