The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was certainly not a bad end to the work week as we were still quiet today, but temps were a little cooler than yesterday. Our winds last night and through this morning turned out of the north which cooled us off by about 10 degrees for today. Do not worry, though! Temps will be more mild in the upper 30s/low 40s for this weekend.

After lots of sunshine yesterday, an area of low pressure moved in from the southwest which brought in more cloud cover throughout today. This system also brought mixed showers through the MKE/CHI areas, so while most of us in NE WI stayed dry, this system clipped our areas southeast, so mixed showers in those areas continue through this evening, and will clear off by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will stay mostly cloudy, but dry and quiet.

A second area of low pressure currently sitting over the Panhandle will move up towards Wisconsin by tomorrow night. This will bring late weekend mixed showers. Here’s what to expect:

Mixed showers arrive from the southwest around Midnight on Sunday and will continue until bedtime Sunday night. During the early part of this system, temps will (for the most part) stay below the freezing mark, so we could have accumulation through daybreak Sunday morning of up to an inch. Higher snow totals will be south/west of GB, and some localized areas there could see up to 2″. As we continue through the late afternoon/early evening, temps will frequently be back and forth to above and below the freezing mark, which will create a period of freezing and refreezing, meaning roads will go from ice to slush, and travel could become difficult.

We’ll dry out by Monday.